Apple iPhone XS vs Huawei P20 Pro: Which is best?

Here's where the Huawei P20 Pro has exerted its dominance over the smartphone pack in 2018, but can it hold on through the end of the year?

The triple-camera setup (40MP/20MP/8MP) enables some dazzling abilities, including 3x optical zoom and a 5x hybrid zoom that captures clear snaps from a surprising distance. Everyday shots consistently impress, and even nighttime phones are oddly, unexpectedly strong.

We suggest turning off the "Master AI" smarts, however, which… aren't all that smart. The results tend to be a bit blown-out, colour-wise. In fact, Huawei has disabled them by default with a recent update, which is definitely the right move.

And what about the iPhone XS? Last year's iPhone X is still undoubtedly one of the strongest point-and-shoot smartphone cameras today, and yes, the iPhone XS is even better.

You still get two 12MP shooters on the back, but new sensors, smarter algorithms, and the immensely more powerful A12 Bionic Neural Engine deliver a massive upgrade with the Smart HDR mode. Like Google's Pixel phones and some others, it takes a load of simultaneous snaps and then stitches together one impressive result in an instant.

The increased dynamic range is immediately noticeable, and the shots consistently impress. The iPhone XS even handles low-light shots better than before, although the P20 Pro still has an edge here. Also, the iPhone XS lets you use an on-screen slider to change the focal depth of Portrait photos long after they're taken, letting you alter the background blur and bokeh with ease.

What does that all add up to? These are two of the absolute best smartphone camera setups on the market today, and while we haven't done extensive head-to-head testing between them just yet, anecdotally we see the Huawei P20 Pro's zooming skills and better nighttime shots as giving a slight advantage. But it's very close overall. You won't be disappointed with either handset in this regard.

Verdict: Huawei P20 Pro