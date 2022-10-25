iPadOS 16 system requirements – can Apple’s latest software run on your iPad?

The newest version of the Apple iPadOS is now available – but can your existing iPad run it?

iPadOS 16 includes a bunch of enhancements around multitasking and external display support (with Stage Manager). There’s also a few enhancements in apps like Messages and Safari and a new Freeform canvas-style brainstorming app. There’s no support for the new customisable lock screen we’ve got for the new Apple iPadOS 16, though.

This time around, the new version of iPadOS dumps support for the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4, but everything else can install it. That means iPadOS 16 goes back to the earliest 2015 iPad Pro, the 2017 versions of the standard iPad, and 2019 version of the iPad Mini and iPad Air.

The full list of supported iPads is as follows:

iPadOS 16 supported devices: full list

The iPadOS 16 update can be downloaded now. It is available for the iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

iPadOS 16: how to download

iPadOS 16 has been available as a public beta for a while now, and the official version can be downloaded here. But still, remember the mantra for new software; back up first – and do not install it on your main iPad, especially if you rely on it.