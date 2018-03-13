Apple iOS 12: Everything we know so far

There are loads of rumours about what iOS 12 will have. Right now they are just that, though. Rumours. Apple has not confirmed anything about the software, because it never does. So, what do we think it will have? Rumours and patent applications made give us plenty to talk about.

AirPlay 2

One of the biggies is AirPlay 2. This was part of one of the iOS 11 beta versions, but was chopped out of the current release. It’s a likely addition for the next big version, if not earlier.

You may know already that AirPlay is Apple’s wireless streaming standard. AirPlay 2 takes it to the next Sonos-a-like level by letting it send music to more than one speaker at the same time for proper multi-room action. While we frankly can’t afford more than on HomePod, this is a must for the system if it wants to go up against the big names of multi-room feature-for-feature.

Group FaceTime video

Another neat future feature to show off is group FaceTime. Right now you can only video chat one-to-one on iOS, but Apple plans to add group chat in iOS 12 according to a Bloomberg report.

This may sound tricky in a social sense, glancing between yammering faces on a pretty small screen. But other app developers have already proved it’s no technical Everest. In late 2016 there was quite a fuss made over an app called Fam that lets you video chat with multiple on the same screen at once.

Sure, it’s not as polished as what Apple would create, but that’s why we want it native in iOS.

Performance matters

Axios says the main drive of iOS 12 will be performance and reliability, though. If you’ve trudged through the various updates of iOS 11, this will make sense.

Not only was there the faith-disintegrating story about how iPhones really do (or did) get slower as the battery loses capacity, iOS 11 has been one of the buggiest Apple releases in recent years. Disappearing battery indicators, iMessage crashes, vanishing notifications, freezing Control Center buttons and connections issues aren’t just “not cricket”. They’re not very Apple either.

This is why many believe the rumoured redesign of the iOS home screen may not come with iOS 12, but will arrive later down the line. It seems Apple has been a bit too hasty in cramming-in all the features it has in mind.