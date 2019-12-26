Apple 2019 year in review: the good, the bad and the end of the white room

Loads for pros

Today’s Apple is a huge consumer brand, but owes its existence to pros who stuck with it through darker years. In 2019, suggestions pros were being ignored were obliterated. At WWDC 2019, Apple announced an absurdly powerful Mac Pro and the stonking Pro Display XDR. The 13in MacBook Pro was upgraded in August, and a shiny new 16in beauty arrived. Most of this stuff costs the earth, but be mindful all this tech filters down to consumer fare sooner or later.

Apple Arcade

We wanted to believe Apple would nail gaming. History suggested otherwise. But Apple Arcade was a hit from day one. Now, the service has over 100 mostly high-quality titles, offering great value for your five bucks per month (not least when you check the prices of any AA titles also available for Switch and PC). Roll in DualShock 4 support and GameClub resurrecting classic iOS titles, and 2019 was an excellent year for iOS gamers.

Always-on Apple Watch

Last year’s Apple Watch got oohs and aahs due to the superb design refresh, but this year’s had the feature everyone had really been waiting for: an always-on display. No longer did you have to flick your arm and risk accidentally punching someone in the face to see the time! Progress! There’s a big caveat in the feature only working with watch faces and the Workout app, but it’s still better than a black screen.

Night mode on iPhone

All 2019’s new iPhones – iPhone 11; iPhone 11 Pro; iPhone 11 Pro Max – are fab. But for this list, we’re zeroing in on one thing that particularly wowed: Night Mode. Previous Apple snappers weren’t stellar in the gloom, but this line-up is capable of astonishing night-time photos, whether you’re pointing your blower at the heavens or, say, testing Night Mode’s limits in a Stuff review, by shooting a tiny arcade cabinet using only the light escaping from cracks under two doors.

AirPods Pro

Like with iPhones, Apple uses ‘pro’ in a rather liberal sense when applying it to AirPods. Still the AirPods Pro are undeniably excellent. They’re neater and – as Stuff.tv’s editor noted – have the very real benefit of “looking less like a goose”. Most of all, they sound great, whether you’re ensconced in a personal noise cancellation audio space or using transparency mode to ensure you’re less likely to be run over by a bus while nodding along to Phil Collins’s greatest hits.