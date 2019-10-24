WTF is GameClub for iPhone and iPad?

Apple Arcade isn’t the only subscription gaming service on iPhone and iPad. Several others exist, mostly scooping up games and providing access to them for a monthly fee. GameClub is different, though – it’s bringing games back from the dead.

Every title in the current GameClub catalogue has previously ceased to be. These ex-games died as developers found they could no longer justify updates when the likes of appageddon occurred. Now, they’re back, reworked for modern devices.

But how does the service work, what are the best games, and is it worth subscribing to?