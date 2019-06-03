Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2019

A developers' conference might not sound like the most exciting thing in the world, but for Apple fans, the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) always brings joy.

This time around, we got our first look at iOS 13, macOS Catalina, tvOS 13, watchOS 6… and a surprise in the form of an iPad-centric iOS spinoff. Add in a new Mac Pro and a stunning 6K monitor and there's plenty to get hyped about for later this year.

Didn't follow the updates live? Here's everything you need to see from the keynote.