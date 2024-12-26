A look back at the biggest watch trends of 2024

As we wrap up 2024, it’s time to take a look at some of the biggest (and my personal favourite) watch trends in 2024. On the surface, this year has seemed reasonably low-key (especially if you look back at the launches from Watches and Wonders), but with a steady stream of launches throughout the year, we actually have quite a lot to talk about.

It seems like 2024 was all about refining timeless styles. From bold colours to a focus on inclusivity and smaller sizes. Let’s dive into some of the trends that shaped the year and made a mark on wrists everywhere.

Stone dials: nature meets luxury

Stone dials made a big splash in 2024, combining elegance with earthy charm. Watchmakers turned to semi-precious stones like lapis lazuli, tiger’s eye, and green jade, crafting timepieces that were both vintage-inspired and modern masterpieces. These natural materials, with their unique textures and rich colours, added individuality to each piece, ensuring no two dials were alike.

Vintage collectors had a field day as brands brought back stone-dial designs from the archives, but it wasn’t just about nostalgia. Contemporary releases innovated with bold colours and minimalist styles, letting the stones take centre stage.

Who got it right this year? The A. Lange & Söhne Little Lange 1 30th Anniversary debuted with a stunning polished onyx stone dial, the Berneron Mirage 34, the current darling of the watch watch, featured a rich, warm Tiger Eye dial, and the Baltic Prismic Stone Limited Editions brought these fascinating dials at a more affordable price.

In an era dominated by mass production, these dials spoke of nature’s craftsmanship, blending the organic and the luxurious in a way that felt fresh and timeless.

Smaller case sizes: less is more

After years of oversized watches dominating wrists, 2024 saw a return to refinement. We saw watch sizes creep below the 40 mm mark with the Black Bay 58 and 54, but this year 36 mm, 34 mm and even 32 mm watches have been in vogue.

This wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was a nod to price, comfort, and a broader embrace of traditional watch proportions. Small watches often exude an understated elegance that larger pieces struggle to achieve, and the ‘stealth wealth’ trend brought a wave of new appreciation for compact designs.

Whether it was slim dress watches or smaller diver models, the industry rediscovered how to balance proportion and presence on the wrist. It was a year of quiet confidence, helped no doubt by influencial people like Timothee Chalamet and Tyler The Creator who were all seen sporting petit timepieces.

This can be seen a a greater drive for inclusivity, as some watchmakers slowly move away from gendered marketing and embraced genderless designs. Instead of labelling pieces as “men’s” or “women’s,” brands focused on creating versatile timepieces that appealed to anyone who appreciated their aesthetics.

Gold: a return to opulence

Steel sports watches have reigned supreme for as long as I’ve been writing about watches, but 2024 saw a resurgence in the allure of gold. Watches in warm, understated gold hues became a defining feature of the year’s collections. Rose gold remained popular, but new blends – think pale champagne tones and brushed white gold – offered fresh alternatives to traditional yellow gold.

These alloys weren’t just about looking good; they also added a layer of durability, ensuring luxury didn’t come at the expense of practicality.

A highlight for me? The stunning Tudor Black Bay 58 18K complete with 18K bracellet. Some people scoff at the idea of spending £27,000 on a Tudor, but I would in an instant… if I had the money.

Paired with the smaller case sizes trending this year, gold watches captured an era of subtle, refined opulence, perfect for a world rediscovering the joy of dressing up.

Vibrant colours: pink dials that pop

Dials went bold in 2024. Last year green was all the range, but this shades of pink ruled (although we’ve seen our fair share of green as well). These inject personality into even the most classic designs. From muted baby pinks to rich forest greens and earthy chocolate browns, there was a colour for every mood.

The instigator for this was the Tudor Black Bay Chrono Pink, which surprised everyone, but we’ve since seen pink watches from TAG Heuer, Hamilton, H. Moser and even Bremont.

What was your favourite watch trend of 2024? Let me know on Facebook or Instagram!

