9 things you need to know about the Fitbit Ionic

Smartwatches have been ‘the Apple Watch show’ for too long, but things are finally about to get interesting – enter player Fitbit.

We’ve long known that the king of fitness trackers is stepping up a weight class to take on the Apple Watch. And now it’s here in the form of the Ionic, a smartwatch with built-in GPS, waterproofing and a heart-rate monitor.

The good news is that the Ionic is a lot more interesting than the chemical compound you learned about in GCSE chemistry. On paper, it's the Apple Watch rival we've been waiting for.

Need a quick, easily digestible rundown of its headline features? We've chucked the raw info into our factual Nutribullet to bring you this – a tasty smoothie of its most interesting bits...