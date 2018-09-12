9 things you need to know about Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Like clockwork, Apple’s September event has hurled new iPhones into the world. This year, we get two flagships. There’s the iPhone XS, which is like last year’s iPhone X – only better. And there’s the iPhone XS Max, which is like last year’s iPhone X – only better and bigger.

But, you say, I was promised things I need to know, not mere general commentary about these new shiny devices! Indeed, and so read on for the best bits of Apple’s latest blowers.