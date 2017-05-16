8 things you need to know about the HTC U11

Yes, really. HTC has built what we're pretty sure is the world's first squeezable phone.

Why? We're tempted to say 'because it can', but actually it looks like a very sensible and useful addition.

The way it works is the HTC U11 has a touch-sensitive panel on each side. HTC calls them the 'Edge Sense' panels, and they can be customised to launch the app of your choice, or do something slightly more involved such as whisk you straight into Google Assistant or take a selfie. The panels can also be tweaked for sensitivity, so you don't constantly end up launching things just by holding it.

Not every app will work with it at launch, but we (and HTC) are hopeful developers will see the potential and update their apps - because it's a neat concept that we really like in principle.