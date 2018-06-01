7 things you need to know about Apple’s AirPlay 2

At WWDC 2017, Apple’s HomePod speaker was finally revealed. We even discovered you’d be able to buy two of the things for an amazing stereo experience, and heard how AirPlay could become the foundation of a wireless multi-room audio system.

And then: silence. Until now.

AirPlay 2 is finally here to tickle your audiophile fancy, and so we’ve whipped up a super-quick guide to what it all means for you, your Apple devices, and compatible kit.