7 of the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro accessories

If you've just dropped £899 on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, then you might feel like you're through with tech spending 'til the end of the year. Or maybe the end of next year, for that matter.

But while the Mate 20 Pro is already a thoroughly complete, tech-filled super-device, it can be even better with a few key accessories. Whether it's a speedy wireless charging pad, a memory card, or some sweet new wireless headphones, you can maximize your investment by… well, investing just a bit more.

But it'll be worth it! Here's a look at seven accessories you might consider buying for your new Huawei Mate 20 Pro.