News
Huawei claims incredible 14-day battery life for its new Watch GT
We’ll believe it when we see it…
Considering an Apple Watch comes over all faint at the idea of lasting past midnight on a single charge, the thought of a smartwatch that can do two whole weeks might seem like pure fantasy - but that’s what Huawei claims of its new Watch GT. The company reckons its frequent mode will allow for message notifications, 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, sleep-tracking at night, GPS for 90 minutes per week, and the 1.39in 454x254 AMOLED screen to be turned on 200 times per day. That’s a seriously smart power-saving algorithm. The watch’s 10.6mm case is treated with a DLC diamond carbon coating and you can choose the silicone band GT Sport for €199, or the leather-rubber band GT Classic for €249. We’ll check back on you in two weeks, OK?
Wearables