Huawei claims incredible 14-day battery life for its new Watch GT

Considering an Apple Watch comes over all faint at the idea of lasting past midnight on a single charge, the thought of a smartwatch that can do two whole weeks might seem like pure fantasy - but that’s what Huawei claims of its new Watch GT. The company reckons its frequent mode will allow for message notifications, 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, sleep-tracking at night, GPS for 90 minutes per week, and the 1.39in 454x254 AMOLED screen to be turned on 200 times per day. That’s a seriously smart power-saving algorithm. The watch’s 10.6mm case is treated with a DLC diamond carbon coating and you can choose the silicone band GT Sport for €199, or the leather-rubber band GT Classic for €249. We’ll check back on you in two weeks, OK?