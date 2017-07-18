6 things every Guardian should know before playing the Destiny 2 Beta

I’ll admit it: I’m a lapsed Guardian.

My Warlock smashed the Vault of Glass, witnessed Crota’s End and defeated Oryx, The Taken King himself, but he’s been floating in orbit for far too long. If, like me, you haven’t been back to Destiny since Rise of Iron arrived in September last year, you might need a few pointers to help you get ready for the much-anticipated sequel.

And with the first open beta kicking off later this week, who better to get some help from than Destiny streamer extraordinaire and all-round fountain of Destiny knowledge Arekkz?

So whether you’re a regular visitor to the Trials of Orisis’ Lighthouse, or you don’t know the first difference between light levels and loot engrams, we’ve got the info you need.