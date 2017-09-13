6 things the Apple iPhone X can do that the iPhone 8 can't

Apple went nuts yesterday with announcements, confirming three totally new iPhones. Well, one totally new iPhone and a couple of mostly-familiar upgrades.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus mostly build upon the tried-and-true design of last year's iPhone 7 models, but the iPhone X is something new and exciting: boldly styled, almost all screen on front, and packing some intriguing camera benefits in the mix.

But it's also £999, which is a crazy amount of money to ask for a smartphone, especially when the iPhone 8 comes in much cheaper (but not cheap) at £699. What makes the iPhone X potentially worth all that extra cash despite its striking good looks? Here's what might make X mark the spot for you come November.