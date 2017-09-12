The all-screen iPhone X scans your mug and turns you into an emoji

There's never been an iPhone quite like this. The iPhone X (it's pronounced ten, you dullard) ditches metal and physical buttons for a 5.8in, edge-to-edge OLED display that can pump out HDR video, and a glass back that'll play nicely with Qi wireless chargers. The dual 12MP rear cameras have been upgraded with optical image stabilisation for better low-light snaps and a quad-LED flash that'll tweak your portraits with studio-standard lighting. With no home button, you just stare at the screen to unlock it: a TrueDepth camera system takes care of the rest with face tracking. But let's be honest, you'll mostly be using it for gurning while it maps animated emoji to your mug. The iPhone X goes on sale in November, but you can pre-order from the 27th of October - if you've got $999 lying around, that is.