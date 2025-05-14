iOS 19 rumoured system requirements: will it run on your iPhone?

Apple is working on its next major software update – iOS 19. We won’t be seeing the free major update for a few more weeks, when it debuts at Apple’s developers conference. As you’d expect, iOS 19 will work best with the latest iPhones, and it’ll come pre-installed on the upcoming iPhone 17. But a whole bunch of older iPhones will also get the free software update – stretching back around five years.

But will your current iPhone get the iOS 19 update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured iOS 19 system requirements.

Read more: I think iOS 19 will be the biggest free iPhone upgrade yet

Will my iPhone get iOS 19?

Unfortunately, it looks like iOS 19 won’t run on all of the same devices that can run iOS 18. Apple has done this before, but not for a few years. According to rumours, iOS 19 will ditch support for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max – all of which are from 2018.

That makes the earliest iPhones on the compatibility list the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 11 series from 2019. That’s fairly impressive considering a lot of Android devices still only offer fewer than three years of security updates.

iOS 18 supported the same devices as the iOS 17 update, which killed compatibility for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from 2017, the iPhone X, the original iPhone SE, and the 7th generation iPod touch. This news comes courtesy of a MacRumors contributor, with a track record of accurate iPhone leaks.

iOS 19 is set to be the biggest iPhone upgrade in a while. Early leaks and rumours point to a major redesign – in fact, the biggest change in design since the launch of iOS 7 in 2013. Couple that with Apple Intelligence’s roll-out finally finishing (so we can put it behind us), and we’re in for a big treat.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with iOS 19:

iPhone 17 series (upcoming)

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2020, 2nd generation)

Expect the new software to debut at Apple’s WWDC 2025 developers conference in June, before it rolls out to everyone in September.