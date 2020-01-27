5 things you need to know about Philips in 2020

With TPVision now bossing Philips’ audio operation as well as its TV business, the company is exuding confidence as it heads into the new year.

As usual, we can expect new processors, improved AI, and even more attractive wall-mounted rectangles. And Philips' relationship with speaker buffs Bowers & Wilkins will ensure that said rectangles continue to sound as good as they look.

Away from tellies, Philips has plans to shake up the headphones market with a number of interesting products.

Here are five significant reasons why you should be excited about the company in 2020.