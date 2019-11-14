5 things you need to know about the new Motorola Razr

Cast your mind back to July 2004. Britney and Usher are battling it out at the top of the charts, Roger Federer has just claimed another Wimbledon title, and Motorola is about to become the undisputed champion of the mobile world with the launch of the iconic Motorola Razr.

It might just be the nostalgia talking, but the original Razr was a thing of pure, unadulterated beauty. A chrome-laden slice of metallic heaven that quickly became a pop-culture legend and genuine fashion icon. At the height of its powers the Razr seemed unstoppable. Wherever you looked, there it was: that little wafer of noir black metal. It was in every pocket, on every coffee table, on the cover of every magazine - and then, it wasn't.

As the old saying goes, nothing lasts forever, and eventually the rise of versatile touchscreen phones left the Razr staring down the barrel of an iPhone-shaped gun. Now, some people might say it's better to have loved and lost, but thankfully none of those people work at Motorola.

If they did, we might never have gotten the all-new Razr, which manages to successfully pay tribute to its predecessor while yanking Moto's beloved blower into the future. Although we've yet to go hands on with the smartphone, the new Razr looks to be a perfect reimagining of an absolute classic. Here's everything you need to know.