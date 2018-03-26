The 30 best things to watch on Netflix US right now

Streaming video has turned our living rooms into an endless video store, with a vast array of titles to choose from.

Netflix has around 10,000 titles, taking in everything from rom-coms to action movies, TV shows and documentaries; and that can be a problem. It's called the paradox of choice; faced with an endless array of options, people freeze up. Before you know it, you've spent an hour scrolling through the possible choices, and you've run out of time to watch a movie.

Fear not; we've done all the hard work for you, picking out the cream of the streaming crop. Read on…

