The 30 best things to watch on Netflix US right now

Streaming video has turned our living rooms into an endless video store, with a vast array of titles to choose from.
Netflix has around 10,000 titles, taking in everything from rom-coms to action movies, TV shows and documentaries; and that can be a problem. It's called the paradox of choice; faced with an endless array of options, people freeze up. Before you know it, you've spent an hour scrolling through the possible choices, and you've run out of time to watch a movie.
Fear not; we've done all the hard work for you, picking out the cream of the streaming crop. Read on…
Daredevil
Marvel Studios’ latest foray into episodic television is far and away its best - a gritty, street-level crime drama that has more in common with The Wire than Captain America. Boardwalk Empire’s Charlie Cox stars as the costumed crusader Daredevil – blinded in an accident but granted heightened senses and perception.
With an extended running time to play with, and none of the constraints of broadcast TV, Daredevil is free to explore the ramifications and moral complexities of super-powered vigilantism – with Daredevil's alter ego Matt Murdock working as an attorney by day, there are plenty of moral grey areas to explore. It’s also free to flesh out its supporting characters, including a stellar Vincent D’Onofrio as hulking crime boss Wilson Fisk.
The Fall
This tense, Belfast-set show centres on a pair of truly compelling characters – Gillian Anderson’s icy, complex detective and Jamie Dornan’s obsessive serial killer - and is equal parts police procedural and psychological thriller.
We all already knew that Anderson was a fantastic actor, but ex-model Dornan is perfectly cast and surprisingly affecting as an apparently normal, caring family man with a deep-seated sickness lying just beneath the surface.
With every episode of the three-season show in Netflix USA’s library, there's never been a better time to let The Fall's cold grip get a hold of you.
Beasts Of No Nation
Netflix’s first foray into feature film-making is not for the faint hearted. This is the story of a young boy, horribly orphaned as the result of a militia attack on his village, who falls into the retinue of a brutal, yet also charming commander of a band of child soldiers.
It’s violent, visceral and sobering, and features Idris Elba in his most impressive performance to date. But it’s newcomer Abraham Attah who shines brightest of all as the boy at the centre of the drama.
Oldboy (2003)
To describe Oldboy as intense would be like saying Piers Morgan is unpalatable - i.e. an enormous understatement. To watch it is to be visually assaulted for 120 mins, your emotions squeezed and stamped on and flung around the room until you're left thinking that maybe you ought to go for a bit of a lie down.
A South Korean thriller about a man who's locked in a room for 15 years with no idea why – before being released to seek vengeance on his captors – it's never exactly fun viewing, but it is absolutely essential nonetheless. Story-wise it's sharp and packed with action, some of the acting is outstanding and at the end you'll be left battered and bruised but still wanting more. Brilliant.
Friends
The defining sitcom of the 90s has hit Netflix, affording you the opportunity to lose yourself in ten seasons’ worth of terrible fashion (Mom jeans! Denim vests!) and relationship drama (“We were on a break!”).
The early seasons, when the characters had yet to become caricatures, are better – but although the show developed into more of a comedy-drama than a sitcom, its writers’ room continued to pump out gags with astonishing efficiency. It’s also an entertaining time capsule of a bygone age, when the Internet was the exclusive preserve of geeks and smartphones were but a twinkle in Steve Jobs’ eye. How on Earth did we cope?
Jessica Jones
Jessica Jones is, like Daredevil, a product of the Netflix/Marvel partnership and follows the eponymous character (played by the superb Krysten Ritter) as she attempts to set up her private detective business in NYC, battle with her superhero demons and drink every bar in the Big Apple dry.
Oh, and she also has to face her nemesis, the obsessive, abusive and mind-controlling sadist Zebediah Kilgrave, brilliantly played by David Tennant.
But great though the two leads are, New York City is every bit as integral to JJ’s appeal: it looks simply stunning, with a gritty, stylised feel that is quickly coming to characterise Netflix’s Marvel forays. And of course that’s all the more true in the 4K stream available to owners of 4K TVs. Stunning stuff.
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
There’s no room for James Bond or Jason Bourne in this muted spy drama; based on the novel by John Le Carre, it populates the world of espionage with damaged, shabby men who play chess with other people’s lives. Gary Oldman’s George Smiley is one such figure, brought out of an enforced retirement to track down a Soviet mole in the “Circus”.
Director Tomas Alfredson imbues the 1970s setting with a melancholy air, as his characters trudge through nicotine-stained offices and rain-sodden London streets. Oldman gives a stellar performance opposite a Who’s Who of British thesps, including the old guard of John Hurt, Colin Firth and Toby Jones, and young whippersnappers Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hardy. Unmissable.
Planet Earth II
Got a 4K TV? Then get this peerless nature series on your watchlist, stat. There’s no better way to experience UHD – from the bright pink flamingo bathing in a shimmering blue pool to a yellow jaguar lurking within the dense green jungle, there’s an abundance of colour within the animal kingdom.
And it’s not just stunning visuals that are on offer here – Sir David Attenborough’s narration will stir your emotions while also leaving you with more knowledge about the world we inhabit.
Detectorists
The Office’s Mackenzie Crook writes, directs and stars in this quintessentially English sitcom about a pair of Essex metal detector enthusiasts. On paper, it might sound like the recipe for a broadly comic, canned laughter-laden Vicar of Dibley- or Last of the Summer Wine-style “aren’t these rural nerds weird?” series, but Detectorists (the proper term for people who use metal detectors) is far more subtle and nuanced than that.
It’s very funny, for sure, with sharp writing and fine performances from Crook and Toby Jones, and aside from its well-drawn, likeable and flawed characters there’s something special in its depiction of the English landscape that these men and women trudge over in search of Roman gold or Saxon silver day after day – always coming away empty-handed. Warm and affectionate without being sentimental, it’s a series that somehow feels both low-key and very important.
Arrested Development
Dysfunctional families have been done to death on both the big screen and TV, but the Bluths are up there with the most self-centred, destructive and, well, downright hilarious bunch of the lot.
Straight man George Bluth desperately tries to keep his family and fortune intact as their company is hit by the US government for embezzlement.
Superb performances from the likes of David Cross, coupled with tonnes of re-quote potential make this a must-watch. It gets a little lost after the first three seasons thanks to the actors' other projects clashing with filming, but it's still well worth watching until the very end.
Collateral
Co-produced by Netflix and the BBC, this British drama series is real state-of-the-nation stuff, with its ensemble cast (which includes Carey Mulligan at her best) and twisting plot allowing writer David Hare to explore a soaring gamut of themes, from the refugee crisis to zero hours contracts to PTSD in the military. At its heart, though, Collateral is a murder mystery thriller, and Hare’s examinations of the modern-day UK don’t get in the way of a good, tense police yarn – one that doesn’t feel the need to outstay its welcome either, with everything being wrapped up in a trim four episodes.
Spotlight
It takes a lot of tact to make a film about a delicate subject like Boston’s Catholic priest child sex abuse scandal, but the host of nominations and wins Spotlight earned over this year’s award season should clue you in: director Tom McCarthy absolutely nailed it.
The star-studded cast helps, getting you invested in the hard-working team of Boston Globe investigative journalists right from the off. Michael Keaton, Liev Schreiber and Mark Ruffalo steal the show, but there are great performances from Stanley Tucci and Rachel McAdams too.
It’s difficult to watch in places, but entirely engrossing and totally worth sticking through to the end.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Put those interminable Hobbit movies to one side for a moment and remember that there was a time when Peter Jackson’s bloated, big budget Tolkien adaptations were actually enjoyable. And this, the first Lord of the Rings movie, is proof positive. Even if you detest any film that features the prancing of pointy-eared little folk, there’s plenty to admire here: the sheer craftsmanship Jackson and his team employed in creating Middle-earth and its denizens, not to mention wrangling Tolkien’s unevenly-paced narrative into something resembling a brisk film (even though it clocks in at just under three hours). It might be pure escapism, but it’s beautifully done.
Master of None
Comedian Aziz Ansari plays jobbing actor Dev in this 10-part series about life, love and tacos. Actually, one suspects Ansari is really playing himself (his real-life parents even play his onscreen parents here) and a big part of the charm is watching him work through various subjects over the course of the series.
It’s very self-obsessed and some will find the whimsy hard to stomach, but it's also funny, charming and occasionally thought-provoking. Well worth five hours of your time.
Orange Is the New Black
Netflix’s second-best original series after House of Cards, this is a prison show that goes its own way: less brutal than Oz, less daft than Prison Break and more compelling than Prisoner Cell Block H, it’s a fish-out-of-water drama (based on a true story) in which a white, middle-class Brooklynite ends up in a low-security women’s jail for a crime committed almost a decade previous.
A character-driven show that uses Lost-style flashbacks to explore the pre-prison lives of the cast, Orange Is the New Black proved such a hit that a second season was swiftly commissioned. A third followed, and the fourth arrived on Netflix in June 2016.
House of Cards
Despite being inspired by the 1990s BBC series of the same name, House of Cards feels every bit the American megabucks TV show: it has the big name stars and executive producers; the superb writing, direction and cinematography; not to mention the necessary amount of scheming and backstabbery.
This was the show that started the Netflix Originals craze, so rather than being broadcast over a couple of months, each season is released in its entirety, allowing viewers to binge on it like a DVD box set. And believe us, you will binge, because once this tale of Capitol Hill intrigue and the lust for power gets its hooks into you. That’ll generally happen about three episodes in.– Sam Kieldsen
Icarus
You don't have to be a sports fan to become enthralled by this Oscar-winning doping exposé. Icarus is effectively two documentaries in one, with the first third of the film a kind of Super Size Me for performance-enhancing drugs. The filmmaker, a semi-pro cyclist, embarks on a hardcore doping regimen to demonstrate the flaws in the drugs-testing process.
But when his advisor, Russian scientist Gregory Rodchenkov, suddenly finds himself embroiled in an international storm over Russia's state-sponsored doping program, Icarus pivots into an enthralling fly-on-the-wall thriller about being a whistleblower in Putin's Russia. Cue mysterious deaths, chilling interviews and a lots of hand-wringing as Rodchenkov goes into hiding from the new KGB.
The Battered Bastards of Baseball
When organised baseball decided to move its AAA club out of Portland, actor and baseball fan Bing Russell decided to fill the void with a totally independent team – the aptly-named Mavericks. This Netflix-produced documentary charts the Mavericks' fortunes over their short-lived career. Although they only lasted from 1973 to 1977, they shook up the game with their antics; a ball-dog that ran onto the field, broom-waving spectators – and a string of victories that shook up the baseball establishment.
"I wanted it to go back to the straw hat and beer days when 250 towns had minor league teams and most of them were not supported by a major franchise,” explains Russell; and from the outset, it's clear where the documentary's sympathies lie. The Mavericks are the scrappy underdogs, made up of outcasts from professional baseball and amateurs who never got the big break they were hoping for. The baseball establishment are the villains, humiliated on the field and resorting to dirty tricks in search of victory.
The truth is probably more nuanced, but it's a rousing story, told with panache by Russell's grandsons – and his son, actor Kurt Russell, who took to the field with the Mavericks.
Sherlock
The BBC's Sherlock Holmes series brings the Victorian consulting detective bang up to date, setting the action in the present day; telegrams are replaced by texts, while Dr Watson's reminisces take the form of a blog. The core of Conan Doyle's stories is intact, though; the relationship between the prickly sleuthing savant and his faithful companion, played to perfection by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.
The scripts – mostly written by Doctor Who alumni Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss – are packed with plot twists and witty one-liners; and the 90-minute episodes wouldn't look out of place in the cinema (particularly since Cumberbatch and Freeman are both starring in blockbuster movies these days).
Netflix has an extra treat for US viewers, too – an hourlong behind-the-scenes special Unlocking Sherlock.
Parks and Recreation
The show that propelled Amy Poehler to Golden Globe-presenting notoriety and Chris Pratt to blockbuster ultrastardom has its wit and oneliners honed to perfection. Taking Modern Family’s warmth, mixing it with Arrested Development’s absurdity and building it around The Office’s mockumentary formula, it centres on the inconsequential workdays of the least consequential department (Parks and Rec) of the council of madeup middle- American town of Pawnee, Indiana.
Like The Office, its brilliance lies in its characters and their relationships, although its comic set pieces are also ingenious. But unlike The Office, it’s not tragic – it’s bright, touching and will leave you grinning from cheek to cheek. It takes until season 2 to really hit its stride, but Parks and Recreation is a true must-see.
The Office (UK)
Gareth's obsession with lesbians. Tim's hat radio. That dance. Fray Bentos. Keith eating a scotch egg. Monkey Alan in the warehouse. Brent's Princess Diana song. Gareth Keenan 'investigates'. A stapler in jelly. The difference between dwarves, midgets and elves. Mr Sidney Poitier.
If you've never seen the original UK version of The Office, written by and starring Ricky Gervais, none of these things will be in the slightest bit funny. If you have, mere mention of them may be enough to make you break out in a smile and decide to rewatch every episode. Right away.
Truly one of British comedy's best series, The Office was hugely influential, unrelentingly hilarious and incredibly poignant, often all at the same time.
Better Call Saul
Everyone's favourite sleazy-yet-likeable lawyer Saul Goodman (well, Jimmy McGill) returns to Netflix, in a series that throws us back seven years before the explosive events of Breaking Bad.
Bob Odenkirk slips into Saul's cheap suit with remarkable ease, and his superb performance allows his character's desperation, tenacity and humour to seep through the screen and grab our attention with both hands.
It's always fun to root for the underdog, and from the very first episode you're right there alongside Goodman, wanting him to fight to the top - all while being aware of the dark things to come. Yet another belting Netflix Original.
Stranger Things
Only 80s kids will understand this. Actually that’s not true at all, but Stranger Things is a love letter to the movies, TV shows, video games and books that people who grew up in that decade will cherish: it’s packed with references to E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Goonies, Stephen King, Dungeons & Dragons and Poltergeist, and the mood and feel is sure to dredge up nostalgia by the bucketload.
Remove the retro vibes though, and the show still stands up as a stellar sci-fi drama-thriller. And it doesn’t mess about too much – unlike a lot of Netflix Original Series, its episodes are reasonably tight (around 40 minutes each), and there are only eight of them in the entire fantastic first season, with nine in the (almost as enjoyable) second.
Breaking Bad
The best TV show ever? That’s arguable, but Breaking Bad certainly belongs in the top ten: it’s an utterly, utterly compelling six-season masterpiece that’ll shock you again and again with its twists, its turns and its fantastically drawn characters.
Walter White, played to perfection by Bryan Cranston, is without a doubt one of television’s greatest characters, by turns vulnerable and menacing, pathetic and triumphant. As a cancer-stricken chemistry teacher who turns to methamphetamine production in order to pay his medical bills and safeguard his family’s future, you’ll be cheering him every step of the way… until suddenly you’re not anymore.– Sam Kieldsen
Black Mirror
Not only has Netflix given Charlie Brooker and his team the freedom to tell more stories (the two Netflix-made series have six episodes rather than the usual three) and let each one run without ad breaks for as long as it needs to, it's also handed them a budget big enough to expand the scale, scope and special effects.
A collection of self-contained cautionary tales about our relationship with technology, Black Mirror is unnerving stuff, enhanced by the fact that the stories are generally set in a very near future that's all too recognisable. But fear not, the trademark blacker-than-black humour has also been retained, so you'll chuckle almost as much as you'll squirm. Must-see TV for anyone obsessed with tech.
The Crown
Ranking as one of Netflix’s most impressive original series to date, The Crown manages to turn a decade of so of fairly recent history into enthralling, lush drama.
That’s partly down to the phenomenal production values that have been instilled in this retelling of Elizabeth II’s early years starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith. Well over $100 million was invested in this extravaganza, and that all adds up to a swanky amount of period detail.
Even those of staunch republican leanings will find themselves sucked in to the two full seasons, which chart a series of major national events as well as delve into the personal lives of the Windsors.
Goodfellas
Martin Scorsese may have bagged his first Best Director Oscar for The Departed, but Goodfellas, an epic, heady plunge into the realities of life as a New York mobster in the 50s, 60s and 70s, deserved the shiny gold chap so much more (the fact that it lost out on the 1991 Best Picture award to Kevin Costner's enjoyable but now all-but forgotten Dances with Wolves tells you all you need to know about the Academy's judgement). At least Joe Pesci picked up the Best Supporting Actor gong for his chilling turn as pint-sized psycho Tommy DeVito, one of the great characters of 90s cinema.
As for Goodfellas, is it one of the best movies ever made? Fuggedaboudit.
Moonrise Kingdom
If you’ve already decided you don’t like Wes Anderson’s movies, stop reading here – because Moonrise Kingdom is typical of the writer/director’s work. Precise, stage-y camera work; quirky characters and dialogue; careful use of pop music; the clear influence of a form of cinema long since disappeared – it’s all here. But if you love those things, you’ll find much to admire in this coming-of-age tale with a star-packed cast.
It’s worth it just to see Bruce Willis reciting Anderson’s dialogue, in all honesty.
Heathers
Dark like the centre of a black hole is dark, Heathers is a teen movie for grown-ups. It stars Winona Ryder in full-on crazy/kooky mode as the odd-one-out in a high school clique whose relationship with boyfriend Christian Slater spells bad news for anyone named Heather.
The late-'80s period details are enthralling, but the film itself hasn't dated one bit - after all, its themes of love, hate, jealously and peer pressure are timeless.- Marc McLaren
The Godfather
If you haven’t seen The Godfather by now, stop reading this and just go watch it. And then watch the second and third one just to finish things off (even though Part III is a bit of a dud in comparison to the others).
Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia epic spans a generation, weaving the tale of a Sicilian immigrant who becomes a powerful mobster and his son, who strives to turn his father’s “business” into a legitimate concern but finds it impossible to keep his two families together without getting his hands dirty. With fantastic performances all round and a true sense of scale and grandeur that no later mob movie has ever matched, The Godfather can rightly be called one of the greatest feats in cinematic history.