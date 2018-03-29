25 Facebook Messenger tricks you're (probably) not aware of

It wasn't that long ago that sending messages through Facebook was a clunky add-on to your favourite social media service.

Now, though, it's grown into a fully fledged, standalone beast of communications, complete with a slew of cool features - many of which are hidden away in settings menus.

So, to keep you abreast of the best developments - and to ensure your chat game is on point - here are 25 Facebook Messenger tips and tricks that you might not know about.