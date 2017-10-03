Stuff's Best Games Ever: The 15 best FPS games of all time

From Wolfenstein 3D to Overwatch, the first-person shooter has evolved dramatically over the last 25 years – and there has been absolute brilliance along the way.

Whether you like an epic narrative campaign, a raucous loot hunt, a run-and-gun multiplayer blaster, or an objective-based team experience, this genre has something for you. And even some of its earliest, most primitive entries still hold up surprising well today.

We've loved a whole load of shooters over the years, so trimming this down to 15 was no easy feat. But these are the shooters, PC and console alike, that have truly defined the experience and kept us happily blasting for hours on end.