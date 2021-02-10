11 of the best alternative Valentine’s Day films to stream

Still recovering from a rough breakup, unemployed Toronto slacker and part-time bass player Scott Pilgrim bumps into his dream girl: the blue-haired, sardonic American Ramona Flowers. She’s into him too, but their path towards true love is beset by several obstacles – namely seven of Ramona’s evil exes, each of whom Scott must defeat in order to win her heart.

Director Edgar Wright’s frenetic pace, editing panache, prominent “visual” sound effects and quickfire cultural references make this just about as close to an on-screen comic book as you can get – and its “spot the star” cast is packed with familiar faces.

Watch Scott Pilgrim vs The World on Netflix