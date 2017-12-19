The 12 best Christmas movies and TV shows on Netflix

To some people, the thought of watching Love Actually is more likely to make them sick than overindulging on Christmas day. But to many, many others it’s an important festive ritual.

While there are plenty of issues with it, not least the bloke who declares his love for his mate’s wife through the medium of cue cards on her doorstep like some kind of massive weirdo, in a season where most topical films are about a fat man who delivers presents to everybody on the planet, a child protecting his home from two burglars by using extreme violence, or an elf going to New York in search of his biological father, there’s no harm in treating Love Actually like the fantasy it is.

