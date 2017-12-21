The 10 best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime

Everyone knows the best thing about Christmas is sitting around on your backside, eating too much and watching a load of TV.

But while terrestrial TV channels fill their schedules with festive episodes of bad sitcoms and soaps with overly dramatic storylines, Amazon Prime has got loads of Christmas films to stream instead.

We've rounded up 10 of the best (well, nine and one that might just be so bad it's good) so you'll never have a spare minute for Uncle Jerry to try and engage you in tedious conversation about his collection of traffic cones. Phew.