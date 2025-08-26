How Aqara smart home devices can create a complete smart shield for your home

Creating a smart, secure home isn’t just about picking up the latest smart home gadgets and sticking them on your front door. To build a genuinely effective “smart shield” around your property, you need an ecosystem of different devices that’s designed to work in harmony. The latest devices from Aqara all work together in one system to transform your home into a fully smart and secure environment.

The goal is protecting every access point to your home, monitoring for potential risks, and responding in real-time. Each device is purpose-built for specific scenarios, and when they come together, they create a complete smart shield for your home – here’s how.

Outdoor security

Securing the outside of your home is your first line of defence. Think of it like securing the perimeter. The outdoors is where threats are likely to be spotted early, and where you want visibility and control without compromise.

The Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro is your outdoor security backbone. With a 4MP camera, AI detection for people, vehicles, pets, and sounds, plus a built-in Matter hub supporting Zigbee, Thread, and Matter compatibility, the G5 Pro monitors your yard while acting as a central smart home hub. It’s IP65 weather-resistant and the PoE model continues working even if your internet drops, making it ideal for front gardens, driveways, and backyard perimeters.

Next, you’ll want to cover your front entrance with the Aqara Video Doorbell G4. This camera offers 1080p video with a 162° field of view, night vision, local facial recognition, and two-way audio. It supports both wired and battery-powered configurations and integrates seamlessly with Apple HomeKit and other platforms without monthly subscriptions.

Smart entry control

Once the outside of your property is secure, turn you attention to managing how people access your home. Smart locks and sensors make sure you’re notified about every entry attempt – authorised or otherwise.

To better control access to your front door, you can install a smart lock like the Aqara Smart Lock U200 or the more affordable U200 Lite. The U200 is a keyless smart lock that offers flexible unlocking methods, including fingerprint, passcode, NFC, Apple Home Key, and remote access. The U200 is the full-featured version for high-traffic entries, while the U200 Lite retains essential functionality in a quieter, sleeker form. Both retrofit easily over existing locks and are perfect for securing front or back doors. With their auto-lock function, you won’t leave your door open. And you can open the door for your visitors.

Aqara also offers Window and Door Sensors so that you can keep an eye on every entry and exit point in your home. You attach these sensors to windows and doors throughout your property. They instantly detect openings and trigger alerts or automations, such as activating cameras or lights. They’re compact, battery-efficient, and essential for ground-floor access points and less-used entries.

Indoor monitoring

Keeping an eye on the inside of your home is just as important as making sure the outside is secure. From main living areas to quiet corners, indoor cameras and sensors offer insight and control over your living space.

Aqara’s Camera Hub G3 2K is a pan-and-tilt camera with a built-in Zigbee hub. The G3 is ideal for larger spaces, like living rooms or halls, where you’re more likely to have people entering your home. It features AI facial and gesture recognition, local video storage, and IR control for traditional appliances, making it a powerful all-in-one solution.

To protect smaller spaces such as bedrooms or entryways, you’ll want to turn to a more compact indoor camera – which is what the Camera Kit Y100 is designed for. It offers reliable security and privacy protection in a minimal footprint, perfect for apartments or less-trafficked rooms.

Next, you’ll want to get the inside of your home set up with sensors, in addition to the ones already on your entry points. Unlike traditional motion sensors, the FP2 Presence Sensor uses mmWave technology to detect human presence with high accuracy – even when someone is stationary. It’s useful for smart lighting, climate control, or triggering routines in areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or bathrooms. The Motion and Light Sensor P2 Sensor detects both motion and ambient light, enabling automated lighting, alerts, and security protocols based on real-time environmental changes. It’s ideal for corridors, stairways, or closets.

Safety alerts

Beyond security, a proper smart home should proactively protect you against internal risks like fire and flooding. Aqara offers sensors that you can install to given you an early warning if signs of these home emergencies are detected. Installing these sensors offers peace of mind that emergencies won’t go unnoticed.

There’s a Water Leak Sensor for you to place near washing machines, boilers, under sinks, or anywhere prone to water leaks. It immediately alerts you to flooding or pipe bursts, helping you act quickly and avoid costly damage. There’s also a connected Smoke Detector that delivers early alerts for smoke and fire incidents, notifying your smartphone or triggering automations like unlocking doors or turning on lights during emergencies.

Each product in Aqara’s smart ecosystem plays a specific role. Together, they form a cohesive smart shield that wraps around your entire property to keep it (and you) safe. By choosing the right products for the right areas, your home can become a fortress – with smart features that simplify life while keeping it safe.