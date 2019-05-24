10 Best Amazon Bank Holiday Tech & Gaming Deals

The last of the May bank holidays is finally upon us, which means we've all been given another chance to break out the shorts and pretend we've actually absconded to Monaco for the weekend. Just apply the right Instagram filter, and you'll have that beer garden looking like Monte Carlo in no time at all.

It also means there's still time to nab some bank holiday bargains. That right, ever the productive capitalists, the good folks over at Amazon have put together a sumptuous bank holiday sale that's chock full of cut-price tech and discounted gadgets. Think high-end Smart TVs, top-notch game consoles, and some of the best smart home doodahs money can buy. Yep, there's a whole world of savings waiting for you, so go ahead and get stuck in.