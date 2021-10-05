The gap is narrowing between the Pro and Pro Max iPhone variants and nothing says this like the shiniest new addition, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

Roll back to 2020, if you opted for an iPhone 12 Pro, you had to deal with the crushing reality that although you’d shelled out the best part of a grand, you still didn’t have the best camera Apple was capable of making.

On paper, the 12 Pro Max edged it on camera specs and had the added bonus of a beefier battery too. But this year, Apple has furnished both the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max with its most ambitious camera unit yet and now offers macro photography.

There’s a handful of other upgrades too, such as a longer-lasting battery, and ProMotion which allows for an adaptive refresh rate which can go up to 120Hz or as low as 10Hz, which is great for battery conservation.

Want the zenith of all camera phones without having to lumber around a hulking 228g cuboid like the iPhone Pro Max? Then this might be the sweet spot.