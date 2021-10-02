Compared to other smartphones, the iPhone 13 Mini is almost comically tiny. Its dimensions are similar to the original iPhone’s, although it’s thinner and makes more of its front face available for the display.

The flat edges echo last year’s iPhone redesign and feel great in the hand. Our review model was the Midnight colour – black with a subtle hint of blue that looks smart, but shows every speck of dust when you’ve the audacity to use the thing.

Speaking of, the Mini can be fiddly when playing games and using apps – typing isn’t fun and virtual game controls are often optimised for a larger device. But that’s offset by it being light (141g), pocketable, and a device you can use one-handed without resorting to Reachability or banana thumbs. We were quickly smitten and wondering if we’d got it all wrong using giant phones all these years.