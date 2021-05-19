The 2018 iPad Pro made good on Apple’s promise of an all-screen device that ‘becomes’ whatever app is running. 2020’s model improved things further, with a better camera set-up, LiDAR and the Magic Keyboard. This year’s update looks identical, but is a bigger change than you first realise.

From a pure design perspective, it remains a premium and sleek – if slightly weighty – slate that’s comfortable in the hand. But what we’re interested in is new things it brings to the table that might tempt existing iPad Pro users to upgrade.