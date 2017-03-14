Tag Heuer’s modular Android Wear watch is the king of face-swapping

I don’t get it. Why not just buy two watches?

Because then you’ll have two inflexible norm-watches, rather than one infinitely tweakable, special one. Did I mention that the Connected Modular 45 also has interchangeable lugs, straps and buckles? Its digital module is up there with the best Android Wear 2.0 watches too, on paper – GPS, NFC, 4GB storage, and an AMOLED screen are all on board. Oh, and it’s water-resistant to 50m too. The only downside is that it starts at £1400…

Starts at £1400? That is just…wow.

Don’t worry, it’s only another £1400 if you want the mechanical module too. So £2800 in total for the full, module-tastic experience. But this thing is Swiss-engineered, right down to the motherboard. Those guys know their pinions from their ratchet wheels. And both of the modules are covered by a two-year warranty…