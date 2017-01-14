The Stuff Hot Five

What do we really care about? And what should you really care about?
Each week, we'll be counting down the five most important things in our world right now. The new gadgets that we're excited about - and that you should be excited about too. The games and apps we're desperate to play - and that we want you to enjoy too. The best phones and tablets and cameras and laptops and smartwatches and all the rest that we've reviewed that week - and that you should go out and buy.
Think of it as a condensed version of the whole site. But don't forget to read the rest of it too, eh?
5) Triby puts Alexa in a radio shell
Got yourself an Amazon Echo? Well, by now you’ve probably unearthed its one major flaw: it doesn’t look like a DAB radio.
Thankfully, we’ve now got the Triby IO to fulfil that need. Alexa-equipped, it’s pitched as a hub for your smart home that’s capable of doing all sorts of clever stuff - from smart tech interactions to hosting messages and memos for your family.
Talk to it and you’ll get the same smarts as an Echo, as well as IFTTT support - meaning it’ll handle your Philips Hue lights, Belkin WeMo cooker and more.
It’s meant to be much more portable than the likes of the Echo, too, hence the handle and compact form factor. There’s audio to match its radio shell as well, with Spotify Connect and Audible compatibility, making it quite the nifty carry-around.
4) The “we don’t need these but they’re probably fun” headphones
If you’ve ever listened to a song and thought, “I wish I knew where that sound was coming from” then these in-ears from Sennheiser are for you.
They’re equipped with clever tech that means they’re capable of processing and playing binaural audio - basically 3D sound that puts you, the listener, right in the middle.
Unlike stereo, binaural audio replicates real-world differences in resonance, volume and the like to virtually recreate the physical location of the sources.
The coolest bit? These buds are equipped with microphones, too, so you’ll be able to make VR recordings of your own.
Because there’s no straightforward way of converting standard stereo tracks into binaural, the actual usefulness might be limited - but we’re still excited to stick VR in our ears.
3) We go hands-on with HTC’s all-glass, dual-screen phone
Having provided the hardware behind the Google Pixel, HTC is back with a phone of its own - and it’s gorgeous.
Meet the U Ultra, a device that ditches HTC’s usual metal shell in favour of an all-glass build that’s seriously pretty. It’s pearlescent, too, so the colour looks different depending on the angle from which you’re ogling it.
It’s not just the wrap that’s new, either. HTC has stuck a second screen on the U Ultra, in the form of a 2in bar above the 5.7in main display. Why? Well, it’ll learn what you like and serve up your favourites - from apps to contacts.
Until we’ve had a proper go it’s impossible to say whether it’s more gimmick than great, but it certainly suggests that HTC is going all out on the U Ultra - as do the rest of the specs.
It’ll ship with a Snapdragon 821 chip and 4GB RAM, alongside 64GB of storage and a 3000mAh battery. Oh, and it’s ditched the headphone jack, too. Look out Apple.
2) VW goes new school on the old school
We’ve seen many a concept car from VW over the years, but the vehicle maker’s reimagining of its 50s classic, the Microbus, is arguably its funkiest.
Dubbed the ID Buzz, it runs on two electric motors - this is 2017, after all - each of which is capable of kicking out 268bhp, though it’ll be limited for the road.
Throw in a theoretical zero-emissions range of 372 miles and quick charging capabilities - it’ll hit 80% in 30 minutes - and it shapes up as quite the van.
As for the passengers, the Buzz packs swivelling seats which - paired with autonomous driving tech that’s promised for 2025 - mean it’s stellar space for on-the-road conferencing.
In fact, a raft of sensors and scanners ensures the ID Buzz is well-equipped for a self-driving future and, with those wheel hubs, it’ll be a stylish one, too.
1) Nintendo switches things up
Could it really be anything else in the top spot? Ninty’s latest console effort has been properly unveiled - and it’s caused quite a stir.
Set to hit shelves on 3 March, the sort-of-modular Switch will set you back £280. For that surprisingly high price, you’ll get the console itself - complete with touchscreen - together with two Joy Con controllers, a connector that makes them into a gamepad and an HDMI cable to output games to a telly in 1080p.
And you might just want to do that: the Switch’s dedicated display only offers 720p which, across a 6.2in screen, is low. What’s more, battery life isn’t huge at 2.5 to 6 hours, depending on the game.
Still, there’s some smart stuff going on with the Switch. Each Joy Con, for example, can work as a standalone controller for head-to-head gaming, which works pretty well with the bundled mini-game compilation, 1-2 Switch.
With only a handful of titles confirmed at launch - even if one is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - and a pay-to-play online mode, Nintendo has to hope that the fun factor and multiplayer bent of its new go-anywhere games machine is enough to shift units.