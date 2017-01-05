The best television deals 2017

After a big screen steal this January? Look no further than our carefully curated deals
by 

When you're shopping for a new TV, picking your moment can be a tricky task.

Do you wait for Black Friday? The January sales? Or perhaps until your mate offers you that 'refurbished' box he 'found'?

Forget all that waiting. Once you've cleared a space on the wall ready for a 4K whopper, there's no time like the present to seek out a big-screen saving.

Thankfully, we've hoarded all the best TV offers right here - so, whatever the month, you'll be able to pick up a cut-price cracker of a deal.

Smaller-than-60in TVs

LG OLED55C6V

A 4K TV that's future-proofed to the hilt, this OLED set is sensational. Ready for both HDR and Dolby Vision, it packs an eye-boggling colour palette and a slick, foolproof OS into a frame that's arrestingly slim. Truly a TV to ogle.

Buy the LG OLED55C6V here for £2199 from Currys - saving over £1200

 

Samsung UE55KS7000

Probably the best value 4K TV money can buy right now, Samsung's UE55KS7000 balances remarkable picture quality with a not-too-painful price. Sure, sound is average - but, with plenty of smart TV tech on-board, you can afford a soundbar to go with it.

Buy the Samsung UE55KS7000 here for £997 from Rlrdistribution - saving over £500

 

Sony 55XD9305

A stunning display in a svelte frame, Sony's 55-incher offers a lot of 4K TV for your cash. The picture doesn't go quite as dark as some rival sets, but HDR performance is impressively subtle - and even standard-def broadcasts are watchable.

Buy the Sony 55XD9305 here for £1,248.00 from Simply Electricals - saving over £750

 

Samsung UE55KS9000

Despite occasional light-bleed - courtesy of the LCD tech - this Samsung whopper delivers pretty pictures in 4K, HD and SD. What's more, smart functionality means 4K and HDR content is easily available.

Buy the Samsung UE55KS9000 here for £1,439 from Rlsdistribution - saving £560

 

Panasonic TX-58DX802

Properly room-dominating, this Panasonic display isn't the last word in 4K HDR picture quality - but it's not far off, and the sound it chucks out is a flat-panel revelation. Better still, it does double duty as a signature living room piece.

Buy the Panasonic TX-58DX802 here for £1,199 from Sonic direct - saving over £400

 

Take your pick
10 best TVs in the world right now

Bigger-than-60in TVs

LG OLED65E6V

A television fit for kings, this 65in beauty from LG is one of the greatest TVs we've ever laid eyes on. Yes, it's cripplingly expensive - but that price tag bags you a near-perfect picture, beefy sound and a cracking smart system. Prepare your credit card.

Buy the LG OLED65E6V here for £3,579 from PCD Driect - saving over £920

 

Panasonic TX-65DX750

A hard-hitter that ultimately hasn't got the skills to beat the best, this Panasonic panel is still an impressive effort. If you're after an affordable top-end TV with good contrast, subtle colours and a nifty stand, look no further.

Buy the Panasonic TX-65DX750 here for £1,499 from PRC direct - saving over £500

 

Sony KD-65ZD9BU

Sony's flagship telly stops just short of Ultra HD perfection - failing to match the performance of some cheaper rivals - but still delivers a stellar picture with clean, crisp detail. Oh, and the design is gorgeous, too.

Buy the Sony KD-65ZD9BU here for £3,295 from Simply Electricals - saving over £700

 

What to look for in a 2017 TV

So, you're on the hunt for a bargain box? Well, hold fire: there's nothing worse than scooping up a so-called steal, only for it to not play nice with your existing system.

If you fancy something truly sharp, you'll be wanting a 4K screen to ogle. Whilst we've seen an 8K model this year, 4K remains the pinaccle of pixels right now.

If you spot a telly sporting 4K and HDR together, it should be a good one. High Dynamic Range tech delivers a far greater range of brightness than your average box. It means images are more vivid, rich and lifelike. If it's OLED, too, then that ought to seal the deal: it's brighter and more efficient than the LCD or Plasma tech on TVs of old.

As for the shape, the jury's still out on whether curved or flat is best. Curved tellies arguably deliver a more immersive viewing experience, but, unless you've got the perfect sofa set-up, it might not be worth the extra pennies - especially given the often narrower viewing angles.

More important, perhaps, is size: most modern TVs sit somewhere between 55in and 65in. What suits you will depend on both your wall space and your viewing needs. In a small room where you're not far from the screen, bigger isn't necessarily better

Finally, decide how clever you need your new box to be. Some systems have smarts built-in - like LG's WebOS, with the likes of iPlayer and Netflix on tap - but, with streaming boxes getting better all the time (and cheaper, too), a lack of on-board smarts shouldn't necessarily seal the deal.