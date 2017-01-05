The best television deals 2017

When you're shopping for a new TV, picking your moment can be a tricky task.
Do you wait for Black Friday? The January sales? Or perhaps until your mate offers you that 'refurbished' box he 'found'?
Forget all that waiting. Once you've cleared a space on the wall ready for a 4K whopper, there's no time like the present to seek out a big-screen saving.
Thankfully, we've hoarded all the best TV offers right here - so, whatever the month, you'll be able to pick up a cut-price cracker of a deal.
Smaller-than-60in TVs
A 4K TV that's future-proofed to the hilt, this OLED set is sensational. Ready for both HDR and Dolby Vision, it packs an eye-boggling colour palette and a slick, foolproof OS into a frame that's arrestingly slim. Truly a TV to ogle.
Buy the LG OLED55C6V here for £2199 from Currys - saving over £1200
Probably the best value 4K TV money can buy right now, Samsung's UE55KS7000 balances remarkable picture quality with a not-too-painful price. Sure, sound is average - but, with plenty of smart TV tech on-board, you can afford a soundbar to go with it.
Buy the Samsung UE55KS7000 here for £997 from Rlrdistribution - saving over £500
A stunning display in a svelte frame, Sony's 55-incher offers a lot of 4K TV for your cash. The picture doesn't go quite as dark as some rival sets, but HDR performance is impressively subtle - and even standard-def broadcasts are watchable.
Buy the Sony 55XD9305 here for £1,248.00 from Simply Electricals - saving over £750
Despite occasional light-bleed - courtesy of the LCD tech - this Samsung whopper delivers pretty pictures in 4K, HD and SD. What's more, smart functionality means 4K and HDR content is easily available.
Buy the Samsung UE55KS9000 here for £1,439 from Rlsdistribution - saving £560
Properly room-dominating, this Panasonic display isn't the last word in 4K HDR picture quality - but it's not far off, and the sound it chucks out is a flat-panel revelation. Better still, it does double duty as a signature living room piece.
Buy the Panasonic TX-58DX802 here for £1,199 from Sonic direct - saving over £400
Bigger-than-60in TVs
A television fit for kings, this 65in beauty from LG is one of the greatest TVs we've ever laid eyes on. Yes, it's cripplingly expensive - but that price tag bags you a near-perfect picture, beefy sound and a cracking smart system. Prepare your credit card.
Buy the LG OLED65E6V here for £3,579 from PCD Driect - saving over £920
A hard-hitter that ultimately hasn't got the skills to beat the best, this Panasonic panel is still an impressive effort. If you're after an affordable top-end TV with good contrast, subtle colours and a nifty stand, look no further.
Buy the Panasonic TX-65DX750 here for £1,499 from PRC direct - saving over £500
Sony's flagship telly stops just short of Ultra HD perfection - failing to match the performance of some cheaper rivals - but still delivers a stellar picture with clean, crisp detail. Oh, and the design is gorgeous, too.
Buy the Sony KD-65ZD9BU here for £3,295 from Simply Electricals - saving over £700