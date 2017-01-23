The best computing deals 2017

MacBook Pro 13in (2015)

Sure, it's not a radical change from the previous model - but a few performance and trackpad changes keep Apple's MacBook Pro at the top of the class. Highly portable and powerfully versatile, it's one of the best laptops money can buy.

Dell XPS 13 (2015)

An excellent Windows 10 ultrabook, we've seen shinier and flashier competitors than Dell's XPS 13 - but none that pack so much into so little space. Sure, it can get a little loud and toasty, but a fantastic display, decent battery life and powerful processor make it a take-anywhere success.

Asus ZenBook UX305

Everything the MacBook Air 13 should be, Asus' Zenbook UX305 feels like it could sell for a whole lot more. Sure, it's not a heatsink-melting powerhouse, but it's slim, good-looking and owns a display as good as any £1000 laptop.

Toshiba Chromebook 2

Chromebooks aren't for everyone, but if you're in the market for a cheap, lightweight laptop that'll do the basics brilliantly then Toshiba's offering is unbeatable at this price. It's the best Chromebook bar the Pixel - and, at one-third of the price, it's arguably the better deal.

Apple MacBook (2016)

It looks and feels largely identical to last year's - but that's no bad thing. Sure, it might be a little short on ports, but it's skinny, fab to work on and has a lovely screen. If you've got a desktop at home, this is no bad option as a second, ultra-portable laptop.

HP Spectre 13

The world's thinnest laptop, HP's Spectre 13 is far from a one-trick pony. OK, so it's not quite "move over, MacBook" - but it's darn close. Power, stroage, battery life: it's a petite performance champion - and they keyboard's a beauty.

Asus X555L

High performance for a low, low price, Asus' X555L chomps through photo and video-editing apps that leave some budget laptops quivering. It's highly usable, too, with a spacious keyboard and large, responsive trackpad. The only downside? That casing doesn't feel as premium as it looks.

Apple MacBook Air 13in (2016)

It might no longer represent the cutting edge of computing, but Apple's MacBook Air still trumps a swathe of its Microsoft-supported competition. Yes, the design is ageing in parts and the screen leaves much to be desired, but it remains one of the most practical sub-£1000 portable laptops.

Microsoft Surface Book

Shorn of its initial bugs, Microsoft's first laptop is a lustworthy machine with premium appeal. It is painfully expensive and struggles with gaming, but plentiful processing power and a pixel-packed touchscreen make it a Windows 10 wizard.

