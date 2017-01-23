The best computing deals 2017

Bag some cut-price laptops, tablets and computing kit with these smart offers
by 

It's a jungle out there. Even if you know your SATA from your USB3.0, rooting out the cheapest deal on computing gear can be a time-consuming exercise. Time that could be better spent playing Goat Simulator.

Save yourself the effort with this handy list of hot deals and super savings - whatever the season.

From laptops to tablets to graphics cards, if you're looking to save some precious pounds on your next computing purchase, you're in the right place.

Laptops

MacBook Pro 13in (2015)

Sure, it's not a radical change from the previous model - but a few performance and trackpad changes keep Apple's MacBook Pro at the top of the class. Highly portable and powerfully versatile, it's one of the best laptops money can buy.

Buy the MacBook Pro 13in (2015) here for £1,085.37 from Amazon - saving over £160

 

Dell XPS 13 (2015)

An excellent Windows 10 ultrabook, we've seen shinier and flashier competitors than Dell's XPS 13 - but none that pack so much into so little space. Sure, it can get a little loud and toasty, but a fantastic display, decent battery life and powerful processor make it a take-anywhere success.

Buy the Dell XPS 13 (2015) here for £899 from Dell 

 

Asus ZenBook UX305

Everything the MacBook Air 13 should be, Asus' Zenbook UX305 feels like it could sell for a whole lot more. Sure, it's not a heatsink-melting powerhouse, but it's slim, good-looking and owns a display as good as any £1000 laptop.

Buy the ASUS ZenBook UX305 here for £610.80 from Amazon - saving almost £40

 

Toshiba Chromebook 2

Chromebooks aren't for everyone, but if you're in the market for a cheap, lightweight laptop that'll do the basics brilliantly then Toshiba's offering is unbeatable at this price. It's the best Chromebook bar the Pixel - and, at one-third of the price, it's arguably the better deal.

Buy the Toshiba Chromebook 2 here for £248.07 from GameStop

 

Apple MacBook (2016)

It looks and feels largely identical to last year's - but that's no bad thing. Sure, it might be a little short on ports, but it's skinny, fab to work on and has a lovely screen. If you've got a desktop at home, this is no bad option as a second, ultra-portable laptop.

Buy the Apple MacBook (2016) here for £1,249 from Amazon

 

HP Spectre 13

The world's thinnest laptop, HP's Spectre 13 is far from a one-trick pony. OK, so it's not quite "move over, MacBook" - but it's darn close. Power, stroage, battery life: it's a petite performance champion - and they keyboard's a beauty.

Buy the HP Spectre 13 here for £1,034.10 from HP 

 

Asus X555L

High performance for a low, low price, Asus' X555L chomps through photo and video-editing apps that leave some budget laptops quivering. It's highly usable, too, with a spacious keyboard and large, responsive trackpad. The only downside? That casing doesn't feel as premium as it looks.

Buy the Asus X555L here for £336 from Amazon

 

Apple MacBook Air 13in (2016)

It might no longer represent the cutting edge of computing, but Apple's MacBook Air still trumps a swathe of its Microsoft-supported competition. Yes, the design is ageing in parts and the screen leaves much to be desired, but it remains one of the most practical sub-£1000 portable laptops.

Buy the Apple MacBook Air 13in (2016) here for £949 from Apple

 

Microsoft Surface Book

Shorn of its initial bugs, Microsoft's first laptop is a lustworthy machine with premium appeal. It is painfully expensive and struggles with gaming, but plentiful processing power and a pixel-packed touchscreen make it a Windows 10 wizard.

Buy the Microsoft Surface Book here for £999 from Microsoft - saving £300

Tablets

Apple iPad Pro 9.7

If you like the idea of a tablet that allows you to be more creative, the iPad Pro 9.7 is worth the extra expenditure. Sure, it might not replace your laptop - but, by combining the productivity of the big Pro with the compact convenience of the Air 2, it's a near flawless tool.

Buy the Apple iPad Pro 9 here for £510 from Amazon

 

Apple iPad Mini 4

The best small tablet on the market, what it lacks in 3D Touch the Mini 4 makes up for with its properly portable form factor, long battery life and eye-pleasing display. 

Buy the Apple iPad Mini 4 here for £329 from Amazon

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0

Small but mighty, Samsung's mini Android tablet is seriously good. If iOS isn't your thing, this is the 8in slab to pick up, with a pin-sharp display and 13-hour battery life making it ideal for reading and gaming.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 here for £329 from Samsung

 

Google Pixel C

One of our favourite laptops, Google's Pixel C is a fab tab-top that's excellent for both working and Android gaming. Though the speakers aren't the best, a nice 2K display, pleasant keyboard and 10-hour battery life make it a decent computing package.

Buy the Google Pixel C here for £479.99 from Currys PC World

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7

Slim, fast and with a brilliant screen, the Galaxy Tab S2 puts Samsung back in the fight for Android tablet supremacy. There are better options if you want a laptop alternative, but if you're after an Android tablet first and foremost, the Tab S2 is a worthy contender.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 here for £399.99 from Amazon

 

Apple iPad Mini 2 with Retina display

Proving that small doesn't have to mean second-rate, Apple's iPad Mini 2 - with Retina display - remains a stellar choice if you're after a well-built, speedy tablet with a delightful display.

Buy the Apple iPad Mini 2 Retina here for £230.71 from BT Shop

 

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

A tasty vision of the laptop future, a super punchy AMOLED screen paired with a full-scale keyboard makes the TabPro S a solid notebook alternative. Yes, there are cheaper options, but if it's display quality and power you care about, this is a doozy.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S here for £594.14 from Amazon - saving £255

 

Apple iPad Pro 12.9

Apple's tablet colossus is here - with a supersized price tag to match. You do get a crispy display, immersive sound and hefty battery life for your cash, though - not to mention some seriously neat creativity tricks.

Buy the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 here for £649.99 from eGlobal - saving almost £100

 

Huawei MediaPad M3

Probably the closest thing to an iPad Mini running Android, the M3 is a small, stylish and well-built tablet that's plenty powerful enough for all sorts of streaming and multimedia - even if the overall performance falls a bit short.

Buy the Huawei MediaPad M3 here for £269.99 from eGlobal - saving £50

 

Asus ZenPad S 8.0

Yes, the software is frustrating. Yes, the build isn't quite as classy as its competitors. And, yes, the camera isn't too hot, either. But the ZenPad S is also seriously affordable, offering a nice display for a nice price.

Buy the Asus ZenPad S 8.0 here for £139.99 from Hughes - saving £30

Components, kits & accessories

Raspberry Pi 3

Still the only circuit board PC to own, the 3rd-gen Raspberry Pi retains the great value of its predecessors, whilst throwing in a big performance upgrade and Wi-Fi to boot. Sure, it's still a bit slow - but at this price, it's hard to complain.

Buy the Raspberry Pi 3 here for £32.94 from Amazon

 

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

The first single graphics card to ship 1440p 60fps performance, the GeForce GTX 1080 is a low power, high-performance card that'll more than do for most gamers. It does come up short on 4K, though.

Buy the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 here for £626.97 from laptops direct - saving £30

 

Netgear Orbi

A fantastic kit for those who have to have a mesh network, Netgear's Orbi setup offers blisteringly quick wireless speeds in a package that looks pretty neat. OK, so it's beaten by cheaper routers on some points - but if you've got a house big enough to need it, the price probably won't put you off.

Buy the Netgear Orbi here for £206.48 from BT Shop - saving £143

 

WD My Passport Wireless Pro

Fancy streaming your media collection on-the-go? This wireless wonder pairs brilliant battery performance with built-in Plex, to meet all your streaming needs. No, it doesn't look exciting and it's not exactly pocket-friendly - but it's easy to use, feature-packed and truly good at what it does.

Buy the WD My Passport Wireless Pro here for £186.36 from Amazon

What to look for in 2017 computing kit

The first question with any tempting computing deal has to be, "do I really need this?"

Sure, that USB 3.0 hub might give you 16 more ports - but, if you've only got three bits to plug in, that could be overkill.

See, computing gear is an easy one to over-sell: unlike big-ticket items, few people monitor the day-to-day prices of SD cards, network hardware and the like. So it's the perfect opportunity for tech kit firms to dump their bargain bucket stock on the big deals bandwagon - whether that's Black Friday, Boxing Day or any offer event in between.

That's not to say, though, that there aren't real deals out there - you just need to know what you're looking for. If you're putting together a new computer, for example, keeping an eye out for well-priced power supplies, graphics cards, coolers and components is no bad bet, given that these all tend to regularly receive the cut-price treatment.

It's very much the same with gaming and networking gear, too, where the real trick is to know what you're looking for and pounce when the right price comes up - if you can spare the waiting time.

As for laptops and tablets, it's all about what you need them for - and how long you'll want them to do it. Just want a basic backpack-filler? Anything by a big brand for less than £300 should set you straight. If it's power or portability you're after, though, it pays to do your research, as one is often sacrificed in the name of the other.

For gaming laptops and, to some extent, tablets, going last-gen can be a real pound-saver. Opting for machinery with last year's specs can shave plenty off the asking price and, often, doesn't mean taking too much of a performance cut - unless you're really going to run the latest, thirstiest games.