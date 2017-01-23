The best computing deals 2017

It's a jungle out there. Even if you know your SATA from your USB3.0, rooting out the cheapest deal on computing gear can be a time-consuming exercise. Time that could be better spent playing Goat Simulator.
Save yourself the effort with this handy list of hot deals and super savings - whatever the season.
From laptops to tablets to graphics cards, if you're looking to save some precious pounds on your next computing purchase, you're in the right place.
Laptops
Sure, it's not a radical change from the previous model - but a few performance and trackpad changes keep Apple's MacBook Pro at the top of the class. Highly portable and powerfully versatile, it's one of the best laptops money can buy.
Buy the MacBook Pro 13in (2015) here for £1,085.37 from Amazon - saving over £160
An excellent Windows 10 ultrabook, we've seen shinier and flashier competitors than Dell's XPS 13 - but none that pack so much into so little space. Sure, it can get a little loud and toasty, but a fantastic display, decent battery life and powerful processor make it a take-anywhere success.
Buy the Dell XPS 13 (2015) here for £899 from Dell
Everything the MacBook Air 13 should be, Asus' Zenbook UX305 feels like it could sell for a whole lot more. Sure, it's not a heatsink-melting powerhouse, but it's slim, good-looking and owns a display as good as any £1000 laptop.
Buy the ASUS ZenBook UX305 here for £610.80 from Amazon - saving almost £40
Chromebooks aren't for everyone, but if you're in the market for a cheap, lightweight laptop that'll do the basics brilliantly then Toshiba's offering is unbeatable at this price. It's the best Chromebook bar the Pixel - and, at one-third of the price, it's arguably the better deal.
Buy the Toshiba Chromebook 2 here for £248.07 from GameStop
It looks and feels largely identical to last year's - but that's no bad thing. Sure, it might be a little short on ports, but it's skinny, fab to work on and has a lovely screen. If you've got a desktop at home, this is no bad option as a second, ultra-portable laptop.
Buy the Apple MacBook (2016) here for £1,249 from Amazon
The world's thinnest laptop, HP's Spectre 13 is far from a one-trick pony. OK, so it's not quite "move over, MacBook" - but it's darn close. Power, stroage, battery life: it's a petite performance champion - and they keyboard's a beauty.
Buy the HP Spectre 13 here for £1,034.10 from HP
High performance for a low, low price, Asus' X555L chomps through photo and video-editing apps that leave some budget laptops quivering. It's highly usable, too, with a spacious keyboard and large, responsive trackpad. The only downside? That casing doesn't feel as premium as it looks.
Buy the Asus X555L here for £336 from Amazon
It might no longer represent the cutting edge of computing, but Apple's MacBook Air still trumps a swathe of its Microsoft-supported competition. Yes, the design is ageing in parts and the screen leaves much to be desired, but it remains one of the most practical sub-£1000 portable laptops.
Buy the Apple MacBook Air 13in (2016) here for £949 from Apple
Shorn of its initial bugs, Microsoft's first laptop is a lustworthy machine with premium appeal. It is painfully expensive and struggles with gaming, but plentiful processing power and a pixel-packed touchscreen make it a Windows 10 wizard.
Buy the Microsoft Surface Book here for £999 from Microsoft - saving £300
Tablets
If you like the idea of a tablet that allows you to be more creative, the iPad Pro 9.7 is worth the extra expenditure. Sure, it might not replace your laptop - but, by combining the productivity of the big Pro with the compact convenience of the Air 2, it's a near flawless tool.
Buy the Apple iPad Pro 9 here for £510 from Amazon
The best small tablet on the market, what it lacks in 3D Touch the Mini 4 makes up for with its properly portable form factor, long battery life and eye-pleasing display.
Buy the Apple iPad Mini 4 here for £329 from Amazon
Small but mighty, Samsung's mini Android tablet is seriously good. If iOS isn't your thing, this is the 8in slab to pick up, with a pin-sharp display and 13-hour battery life making it ideal for reading and gaming.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 here for £329 from Samsung
One of our favourite laptops, Google's Pixel C is a fab tab-top that's excellent for both working and Android gaming. Though the speakers aren't the best, a nice 2K display, pleasant keyboard and 10-hour battery life make it a decent computing package.
Buy the Google Pixel C here for £479.99 from Currys PC World
Slim, fast and with a brilliant screen, the Galaxy Tab S2 puts Samsung back in the fight for Android tablet supremacy. There are better options if you want a laptop alternative, but if you're after an Android tablet first and foremost, the Tab S2 is a worthy contender.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 here for £399.99 from Amazon
Apple iPad Mini 2 with Retina display
Proving that small doesn't have to mean second-rate, Apple's iPad Mini 2 - with Retina display - remains a stellar choice if you're after a well-built, speedy tablet with a delightful display.
Buy the Apple iPad Mini 2 Retina here for £230.71 from BT Shop
A tasty vision of the laptop future, a super punchy AMOLED screen paired with a full-scale keyboard makes the TabPro S a solid notebook alternative. Yes, there are cheaper options, but if it's display quality and power you care about, this is a doozy.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S here for £594.14 from Amazon - saving £255
Apple's tablet colossus is here - with a supersized price tag to match. You do get a crispy display, immersive sound and hefty battery life for your cash, though - not to mention some seriously neat creativity tricks.
Buy the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 here for £649.99 from eGlobal - saving almost £100
Probably the closest thing to an iPad Mini running Android, the M3 is a small, stylish and well-built tablet that's plenty powerful enough for all sorts of streaming and multimedia - even if the overall performance falls a bit short.
Buy the Huawei MediaPad M3 here for £269.99 from eGlobal - saving £50
Yes, the software is frustrating. Yes, the build isn't quite as classy as its competitors. And, yes, the camera isn't too hot, either. But the ZenPad S is also seriously affordable, offering a nice display for a nice price.
Buy the Asus ZenPad S 8.0 here for £139.99 from Hughes - saving £30