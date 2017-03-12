Which fitness app is best for you?

There’s nothing like a chilly winter to leave you feeling flabby.
Sure, those sausage rolls were comforting in the dark depths of January but, now that March is here, those extra acorns are starting to show.
If all those sporty sorts sprinting past your window have left you feeling the need to shed some timber, worry not: help is at hand.
Forget that gym membership: all it takes a quick trip to the App Store and, before you can say “Who needs Cross Fit when you have Wii Fit”, you’ll have the abs of an athlete.
You’re a weight watcher
Already doing your best to banish the pounds? Give your diligent dieting a boost with MyFitnessPal, a calorie-counting companion that combines food-logging with exercise data from the likes of Withings and Fitbit to provide an all-in-one answer to waistline control.
With a database of more than one million meals – as well as the option to add your own – it’s a cinch to stick in those chicken nugget cheat days.
Download MyFitnessPal for iOS here (£free)
You’re a wannabe Wiggins
If the first sunshine of spring gets you looking for your Lycra, it’s time to download Strava – the handlebar app used by millions. Track your trails with GPS smarts, race along routes set by others and tap into all sorts of pedal-powered data – from distance to speed to elevation.
It’ll play nice with a host of trackers and watches, while pairing it with a heart-rate monitor really pumps things up.
Download Strava for iOS here (£free/IAP)
You’re a couch potato
Say no to the sofa with C25K, an 8-week life-changer that’ll have you running a 5km race in a jiffy. Three half-hour sessions a week are all it takes, as you’re cheered on to your training goals by vocal cues from an audio coach.
It's compatible with Nike+ and several fitness apps, and easy sharing integration means you can trumpet your newfound fitness to all your Facebook friends.
Download C25K for iOS here (£free/IAP)
You’re a busy bee
Leave the excuses on the living room floor: Seven squeezes your daily dose of sweating into just 420 seconds, and it does so without a gym in sight.
Every exercise is bodyweight-only, while premium members gain access to a host of targeted workouts. A session a day for seven months is the aim, with an array of awards to encourage your commitment – in case the bulging biceps in the mirror aren’t enough.
Download Seven for iOS here (£free/IAP)
You’re a yoga lover
Searching for your chakra? Put Pocket Yoga on your smartphone and you’ll be stretching and swaying in seconds. With 27 sessions of varying difficulty, even first-time plankers ought to be OK, while a dictionary of poses will put paid to downward dog confusion.
Voice instructions mean you can keep your focus without looking down, too, so you can dream of that blueberry chia smoothie in peace.
Download Pocket Yoga for iOS here (£2.99)