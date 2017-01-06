What is HDR?

If last year saw 4K finally take off, then in 2017 it's very much the turn of HDR.

As was the case with 100Hz, high definition and 3D before it, HDR is a new bit of TV technology designed to make you want to spend hundreds of pounds on a new telly. And the best part is that it's genuinely amazing and you don’t even have to don a ridiculous pair of glasses to see it.

From the PlayStation 4 Pro to Netflix, there are loads of platforms that already support HDR and even more are on the way. Pretty much all the of the new 4K TVs launched at CES 2017 feature HDR smarts, which means the tech's going to be pretty widespread before you know it.

Here’s our guide to what HDR is and why you should be very excited about it.