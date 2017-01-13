Opinion: The Switch will be Nintendo's last console - and that's a good thing for gamers

The Nintendo Switch is going to be a flop.

Sorry, but it's true, and what's ridiculous about the whole thing is that it's a result of Nintendo making exactly the same mistakes that turned the Wii U into a disaster - an astonishing lack of games and a price that's too high - £280 - given said astonishing lack of games.

In fact, the Switch's launch line-up is a joke even compared to that of the Wii U, with only two games so far confirmed for its debut, one of which is an underwhelming collection of mini games that comes with the console.

That surely won't be everything that hits at the same time as the console on 3 March, but if anything even half exciting was going to be ready for that date - a date that's just seven weeks away, remember - don't you think it would have been shown off or even just mentioned by now? Exactly.

It's not like the line-up of games beyond launch day holds much excitement, either. Super Mario Odyssey could well turn out to be ace, but it's not scheduled for release until Christmas - until then you've got practically nothing to tide you over except remakes of old games.

And if you're thinking the Switch will also get the same third-party titles as those on the PS4 and Xbox One, you can think again.

With those two consoles sharing very similar specs, third-party devs can quite easily produce one game for two platforms. Switch is apparently far easier to develop for than previous Nintendo consoles, but it contains very different and far less powerful components than the PS4 and Xbox, which means if a developer wants to port its game to Switch it's going to have to invest a huge amount of time and money into making it happen.

If Nintendo only sells a few million consoles that's just not going to be worth it, and I think we'll soon see a repeat of what happened with the Wii U - namely the likes of Activision and Ubisoft publicly declaring that they're not making games for the Switch.