LG OLED Signature W vs Samsung QLED Q9: the weigh-in

Time was, choosing a telly meant sizing up your cabinet and heading down the local electronics store, where a man in a suit would up-sell you a rear projection box and be done with it.

No more. Like a foreign language thesaurus for the uninitiated, there’s a seemingly endless stream of acronyms attached to modern sets. Think: 4K, HDR, OLED, SUHD.

Now, there’s a new addition to the combination of confusing capital letters. Say hello to QLED, Samsung’s take on next-gen telly tech - and, possibly, the start of a whole new gadget war.

What’s the difference? Which will win? Until we’ve stuck LG’s top-end OLED Signature W on the wall beside Samsung’s stunning QLED Q9, we can’t be sure.

What we can do, though, is cobble together an early conclusion based on what we know, what we’ve seen and what we’ve been told to expect from these two TV titans.