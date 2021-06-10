Win a stack of Marshall kit worth over a grand!

London’s social life was swinging in the ’60s: you could watch England win the World Cup, see the Rolling Stones live, then back to Austin Powers’ pad for misogyny and cocktails. And in a quiet part of Hanwell, things were about to get very loud indeed as music shop owner Jim Marshall began making guitar amplifiers.

Fast-forward a few decades and Marshall is still rocking amp stacks for the world’s biggest bands, but the company has also become a dab hand at making wireless speakers and headphones. So we’re delighted to be offering one lucky reader a proper haul of Marshall audio kit.

The speakers up for grabs are a Marshall Kilburn II (£220), a Marshall Uxbridge Voice (£170) and two Marshall Embertons (£130 each) – our Stuff 2020 Speaker of the Year.

That's not all, because there’s also pair of classy Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones (£280) along with the compact Marshall Major IV on-ears (£130).

While you’re working out who to share that lot with, visit Marshall's website where you’ll find Iggy Pop in fine fettle. Click this link to enter now and good luck!