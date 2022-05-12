WIN an Oppo Find N foldable phone worth £1095

Foldable phones remain a niche pursuit, but they’re the kind of niche pursuit everybody thinks they want to get involved with, like paddleboarding or rollerblading. And foldable phones are a lot better than those things: for one you won’t fall over, but also foldables are THE FUTURE.

Well, the future can be yours today, thanks to fine phone maker Oppo. You can win its Find N foldable, which is one of the best we’ve yet seen. With a 5.49in outer AMOLED display and 7.1in inner fold-out screen, it’s actually quite pocketable; and when you whip it out in the pub, your mates will be wowed as you flip it open and show them what your pocket computer can do.

The Find N has some pretty impressive specs elsewhere, with Qualcomm’s top-notch octa-core Snapdragon 888 under the hood, a triple camera with a main 50MP snapper, plus 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory. Check out the question opposite to enter.

HOW TO ENTER

Ready to have a crack at scooping your own fantastic foldable? For your chance to win this month’s competition, just click here and answer this question:

WHAT SIZE IS THE OPPO FIND N’S SCREEN WHEN FOLDED OUT?

A… 7.1in

B… 8.1in

C… 91.in

Terms & conditions: 1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59 pm, 16 June 2022. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: at kelsey.co.uk and oppostore.co.uk Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.