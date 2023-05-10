WIN Three Murena One phones plus charging cables worth over £1K

Founded in 2018, Murena is all about offering an out-of-the-box privacy-enabled smartphone experience. In the case of the Murena One, that also means solid specs including a triple-camera system with 48MP main sensor… and this month’s competition gives you a chance to win not one but THREE of these handsome handsets!

The Murena One embeds the privacy-enabling operating system /e/OS, which runs on Android without parts of code that collect and send data to Google servers. /e/OS does not collect data in apps and cloud services, nor track your location hundreds of times a day. It’s still compatible with any Android apps that can be downloaded via App Lounge ‒ offering more transparency and increased privacy, and allowing anonymous sign-up.

As well as three Murena One handsets, the lucky winner will also receive three Atom Studios Flat Universal fast charging cables worth £25 each, with interchangeable heads for all your devices.

HOW TO ENTER

WHEN WAS MURENA FOUNDED?

A… 2015

B… 2018

C… 2020

Terms & conditions

1. Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 16 June 2023. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. 6. Installation is not included in the prize. 7. InSinkErator is not responsible for any kitchen alterations should the prize not fit. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL