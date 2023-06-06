WIN a six-person Vango Homestead II Air 650xl tent! 

Fancy a summer under the stars? Then you’ll want to get involved with this month’s competition to win an amazing Vango six-berth AirBeam tent worth £1300. It uses the latest air technology to inflate, making juggling long metal poles a thing of the past. It comes courtesy of the family-run business Outdoor World Direct.

Having been around since 1999, the Outdoor World Direct team know as much about camping as Tim Cook knows about Apple. The premium Vango Homestead II Air 650xl tent they’ve put up for this prize is a hybrid model with four main AirBeams plus one alloy pole to the front, which makes for super-quick pitching.

Designed for up to six people, the Homestead II Air 650xl is a spacious 440cm wide, with a front porch for storage, a large sealed living space and an inner tent for sleeping – which is slightly darkened for a longer, better night’s sleep. Visit outdoorworlddirect.co.uk to find out more.

How to enter

Ready to make camping a fuss-free affair? To get in with a chance of scooping up this versatile home from home, click here and answer this question:

How many people does the Vango Homestead II Air 650xl tent sleep?

A… Up to 4

B… Up to 6

C… Up to 8

Terms & conditions

1.Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2.Entries close 11.59pm, 14 July 2023. 3.Prizes are as stated. 4.Prizes are non-transferable. 5.Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.