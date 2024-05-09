Win an Outwell tent worth over £2k from Outdoor World Direct!

With the sun finally shining (some days), it’s time to make the most of it with camping trips galore. If that thought brings back damp and mildewy memories, you need to up your game – and, thanks to this month’s competition with Outdoor World Direct, you can… by winning an Outwell Airville 6SA tent worth £2120.

Being inflatable, this tent is both convenient to pitch and spacious, sleeping up to six people, so it’s perfect for camping with mates, families and the odd pet dog. It has three zones – bedrooms, living space and porch – and offers 6000mm waterproofing. It also has quick and quiet doors so sleeping souls aren’t disturbed, and even comes with a trolley bag for easy wheeling.

Outdoor World Direct is a family-run camping gear retailer of long-standing, with a fully stocked online store from the best manufacturers in the world. See outdoorworlddirect.co.uk to find out more.

How to enter

Grab your chance of winning an Outwell Airville 6SA tent, courtesy of Outdoor World Direct, by heading to our entry page and answering this question:

What waterproof rating does the Outwell Airville 6SA have?

A…4000mm

B…5000mm

C…6000mm

Terms & Conditions

1. Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 14 Jun 2024. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

