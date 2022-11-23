WIN a pair of Grado Reference RS1x headphones!

You’ve got the hi-fi setup you want, but you’re still listening on the slightly tinny, plasticky over-ears you’ve had for a decade? Well, dear reader, get a load of handmade brilliance instead with this pair of reference-quality headphones from Brooklyn’s finest: Grado.

The Reference RS1x headphones have Grado’s 50mm fourth-generation X Drivers. Their timeless finish combines maple, cocobolo (known for its warm, rich sound) and hemp wood. There are also new eight-conductor cables plus a white-stitched leather headband that looks the part.

“In 1994 my dad John Grado went downstairs in the middle of the night to build our first RS1 headphone,” says Jonathan Grado. “It’s kind of extraordinary that this middle-of-the-night idea is evolving into an even greater headphone 27 years later.” And now, a pair of Reference RS1x headphones could be yours – find out how on the right, and check grado.co.uk for more info.

