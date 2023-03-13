Win a Max Trainer M9 from Bowflex, worth £2,399!

If you like the idea of a cross-trainer but need something much more compact, this month’s competition is for you – because up for grabs is a Max Trainer M9 from Bowflex, worth £2399. Though smaller than a standard elliptical or stepper, the M9 has all the benefits of both.

The 10in JRNY console provides a personalised experience that analyses your fitness level and guides you through daily adaptive workouts. Choose from trainer-led videos and scenic global routes that auto-adjust in real time to match your speed. You can even watch your Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video accounts on the HD touchscreen while keeping track of your workout metrics without toggling between screens.

There are 20 resistance levels on the M9, while the handlebars offer four different hand positions and textured pedals provide secure foot placement. It’s a serious bit of kit – and it’s available now at Fitness Superstore.

How to enter

Ready to sweat with a smile on your face? Get in with a chance of winning this Max Trainer by entering the competition here and answering the below question:

How many resistance levels are there on the M9?

A… 10

B… 20

C… 30

Terms & conditions:

1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 21 April 2023. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.