WIN a Denon Home 350 wireless speaker and PerL Pro earbuds!

Denon’s sole purpose is sound – it’s a brand that synonymous with spectacular audio, which you can experience thanks to this month’s exclusive online competition. One lucky reader will win a Denon Home 350 wireless speaker and Denon PerL Pro premium true wireless earbuds, together worth a massive £900. This competition is open to UK residents aged 18 or over – for full terms and conditions check the bottom of this article.

The Denon Home 350 is worth £599. It’s Denon’s most powerful wireless speaker to date. That’s thanks to two large woofers and an array of premium drivers. All of which are tuned for balanced, stereo sound. It’s perfect for filling your home with rich, true high-resolution sound. You can pair the Home 350 with other products with HEOS built-in, including AV receivers, and soundbars. You’ll love the sophisticated, streamlined design and being able to stream millions of songs from your favourite streaming services or your own digital library, with a single touch of the Home 350’s six preset buttons.

And if you’re used to Denon signature sound within your home, you’ll also want it when you’re out and about. That’s where the second part of the prize comes in. The Denon PerL Pro premium true wireless earbuds, worth £300, offer personalised sound and lossless audio. You can create a personalised sound profile with Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology. So you can enjoy audio that’s perfectly in tune with you.

When you add in CD-quality sound from Qualcomm aptX lossless technology, spatial audio from Dirac Virtuo and an 8-hour battery life and you’ll be able to say that your commute has just been taken up a notch.

How to enter

To get in with a chance of winning a Denon Home 350 wireless speaker and Denon PerL Pro premium true wireless earbuds courtesy of this month’s exclusive online competition, click here to answer this question:

Which technology enables Denon’s PerL Pro earbuds to offer a personalised listening experience?

Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT)

Adaptive active noise cancelation

Qualcomm aptX

Terms & conditions

1. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 31st October 2023. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

Rachael Sharpe Commissioning Editor, Stuff magazine About Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.