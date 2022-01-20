Win 1 of 5 Pocketalk S voice translation devices!

Sometimes we struggle to make sense of people talking the same language as us.

So when we first heard about the Pocketalk S, a portable AI-powered instant translation device, we did briefly wonder whether life might be simpler if we just asked everyone to talk to us in German.

After all, this titchy gadget can translate 82 languages both ways. It could be a real lifesaver when you’re looking at signs and menus, and it’ll even pick up local dialects and slang.

Featuring noise-cancelling microphones and a text-to-translate camera, it uses the top translation engines from around the world to ensure the most accurate results. It comes with a two-year unlimited data plan – and with big improvements in signal stability from the previous model, you won’t be left wondering if you ordered a drink or a horse.

The wunderbar news is, we have five Pocketalk S devices (RRP £259) to give away.

For your chance to win, click this link and answer this question:

Go to uk.pocketalk.com for more info.

