Win 1 of 3 Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones

Looking to kick off 2020 with a bang? This month’s competition probably isn’t for you, because the noise-cancelling tech in Bowers & Wilkins’ PX7 headphones is so impressive we doubt you’d hear it.

They’re also the first ever cans to feature the new aptX Adaptive codec, meaning no delays between the dialogue on screen and what your hear when streaming movies, shows and games. Head to p49 to discover just how much we rate them. Quick history lesson.

Bowers & Wilkins is as British as bangers and mash, and has been bossing things on the audio front since 1966. Its speakers and headphones have been winning awards for decades, and it even makes car sound systems for the likes of McLaren.

That might go some way to explaining why the PX7s are made from that holy grail of racing car materials, carbon fibre. That’s right, this is your chance to win the noise-cancelling equivalent of an F1 car.

