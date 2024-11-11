Yaber Projector L2s: a home cinema projector for the modern age

A projector is one of the best things you can add to a home cinema setup, providing a larger display area than any TV can manage while remaining compact enough to store away easily when you’re not watching movies or sport on the big screen.

Yaber Projector L2s is capable of illuminating an area as large as 150 inches, with up to 700 ANSI lumens available for a bright and vibrant picture. Its native 1080p resolution and high-refraction glass lenses, combined with a 1.35:1 throw ratio, make the L2s a convenient way to project a large, sharp image onto a suitable screen or wall, and its 60Hz refresh rate means you’ll experience smooth motion whatever you’re watching.

Yaber Projector L2s is well-equipped. Not only does it have built-in Wi-Fi so that it can be used for wireless screen mirroring from both iOS and Android devices, with a Wi-Fi 6 connection to limit latency as much as possible, but there’s an HDMI port too so you can connect a streaming stick, game console, PC or Blu-ray player. There’s a USB port too, so you can play movie files stored on a flash drive without needing to connect a laptop.

Sound is handled by a pair of internal 8W speakers from JBL, offering significant improvement in sound quality over other projector speaker systems on the market. If you want to go larger, there is built-in Bluetooth 5.1 so you can connect to wireless speakers (and this connection works the other way too, so you can use the projector’s speakers as an outlet for music played on your phone) as well as a 3.5mm audio jack so you can connect headphones or any other kind of external audio equipment such as a soundbar or hi-fi system.

And you’ll be able to hear movie dialogue or sports commentary clearly, without having to strain your ears over the sound of a cooling fan, as the Yaber Projector L2s is particularly quiet in operation. It stays within a 35dB noise level, the volume of a whisper or rustling pages in a library, and won’t overpower your music or movie soundtracks.

Setup is effortless, and Yaber’s auto-vertical keystone and autofocus tech keeps your picture looking good, is responsive, and doesn’t rely on projecting a chequerboard pattern to get itself working. Not only is the Yaber Projector L2s extremely compact, with a footprint smaller than that of an A4 sheet of paper, but it’s light too. Weighing just 2.3kg, it’s easier to carry than some laptops, meaning you can take it with you to sleepovers, barbecues, and on holiday.

All you need is a power socket, a wall and maybe some Wi-Fi to get streaming right away, wherever you are. If you want to mount it, you can do that too, with support for front, rear and ceiling mounting, while the convenient throw ratio opens up a whole range of placement options whether you’re using it in the living room, a smaller bedroom, or even outside.

The Yaber Projector L2s is available in two exclusive colours developed in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute. Called Misty White and Lunar Rock, they bring a sense of simplicity and elegance over and above that of the standard colour scheme, Charcoal White.

Misty White brings a sense of peace and tranquillity, making the Yaber Projector L2s not just a product but a symbol of a refined lifestyle. Reflecting Yaber’s vision of harmonious simplicity in home entertainment, Misty White aligns perfectly with modern, minimalist tastes. Meanwhile, Lunar Rock, with its timeless elegance, nods to Yaber’s successful K3 series collaboration, making it a striking choice for those who appreciate classic design.

“Misty White, emblematic of a vaporous daytime sky, is a softly subtle white with a blue-grey tint,” explains Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. “Composed and cool in temperature and attitude, it signifies our desire for simple solutions and creative technologies that can enhance our lives.”

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honoured with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

The company’s products, from high-end home cinema equipment to portable projectors and the accessories you’ll need to use them, represent excellent value for money. The Yaber Projector L2s is available right now on Amazon.