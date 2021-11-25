This brilliant video doorbell is the first step to a safer, smarter home

If you’ve been thinking about smart home security but don’t know where to start, that rings a bell: a smart video doorbell, in fact. The SwannBuddy Smart Video Doorbell is packed with features to help you feel safer at home, and while it’s packed with cutting-edge technology it doesn’t come with a painful price tag. Affordable, easy to set up and spectacularly simple to use, the SwannBuddy is a great way to begin making your home smarter.

See details other cameras can’t catch

Let’s start with the doorbell itself because your SwannBuddy sees things other security doorbells miss. That’s because it has a crystal clear 1080p camera with a very wide 180-degree field of view and 1:1 Vertical View, so you get to see the whole person, not just their top half. It also enables you to see any parcels that have been left at your door.

The doorbell that knows the difference

The SwannBuddy comes with TrueDetect heat-sensing, which means it can tell the difference between a person and something blowing past. That means fewer false alarms, which is really handy if you live somewhere there’s a lot of vehicles or animals: your SwannBuddy only notifies you of the things you actually need to know about.

The doorbell that sees in the dark

Your SwannBuddy can see in the dark thanks to its night vision technology with a range of up to 5 metres, and there’s two-way audio so you can communicate with your callers, ask couriers to put a package in a particular place or warn off anyone who shouldn’t be there. And of course, it’s built tough to withstand the elements: it’s IP56 rated, which means it’s ready for whatever the weather can throw at it.

The doorbell designed to do whatever you want

While the SwannBuddy video doorbell is of course fixed to your door or frame, its Chime Unit speaker can go anywhere you do. It has a massive 20m wireless range, and it means you won’t miss someone at the door if you don’t have your phone handy.

One of our favourite things about the SwannBuddy Video Doorbell is that while there’s a great cloud storage option to store your video footage, you don’t have to use it if you don’t want to. You can also record locally, storing your camera footage on the included 32GB SD card. Or you can combine both cloud and local storage for maximum peace of mind.

So simple to install and even easier to use

Your SwannBuddy Video Doorbell comes with everything you need to fit it, and you can choose between two kinds of installation: 100% wire-free using the included rechargeable battery, or by connecting it to your existing doorbell wiring. Once you’ve installed it, your SwannBuddy will connect instantly to Swann’s security app. That works with Swann’s other home safety products too, so if you decide to add more security cameras in the future they’ll all be visible and controllable from inside the same app. Whether it’s wireless cameras or fully wired security systems, the Swann app makes it all simple.

That app also gives you voice control, so you can create custom commands such as “Hey Google! Who’s at the door?” Or “Alexa, show me the back door” depending on your preferred digital assistant.

Feel safer with Swann

Swann is a very big name in home and office security worldwide. It pioneered the category of Do It Yourself security systems and remains at the forefront of home safety technology, and it makes a huge range of smart security products. That means you can easily expand your Swann security system to include more cameras and sensors whenever you like without any fuss.